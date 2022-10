By Jugjet Singh





India snatched their third SoJC title after victories in 2013 and 2014 by winning 4-3 in sudden-death shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. -BERNAMA PIC



JOHOR BARU: India and Australia produced world-class hockey in the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) at Taman Daya Stadium here today.