Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Harmanpreet Singh wins Top Scorer Award, dedicates it to teammates

Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022 12:00 | Hits: 7

Having played 16 games last season, the 25-year-old Harmanpreet Singh had scored 18 goals, 14 of which had come from penalty corners.


File image of Harmanpreet Singh. Image courtesy: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

Bhubaneswar: Indian men’s hockey defender Harmanpreet Singh said that he is thankful to International Hockey Federation (FIH) for presenting him with the ‘Top Scorer Award’ and dedicated it to his teammates. Harmanpreet Singh on Friday was presented with the ‘Top Scorer Award’ along with a cash prize for being the leading goal-scorer in the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro league 2021/22.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.