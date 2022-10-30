Having played 16 games last season, the 25-year-old Harmanpreet Singh had scored 18 goals, 14 of which had come from penalty corners.





File image of Harmanpreet Singh. Image courtesy: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia



Bhubaneswar: Indian men’s hockey defender Harmanpreet Singh said that he is thankful to International Hockey Federation (FIH) for presenting him with the ‘Top Scorer Award’ and dedicated it to his teammates. Harmanpreet Singh on Friday was presented with the ‘Top Scorer Award’ along with a cash prize for being the leading goal-scorer in the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro league 2021/22.



