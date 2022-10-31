Despite outshooting the Terrapins 11-7, the Cavaliers were unable to convert a single goal, resulting in a 2-0 shutout loss.



By Shelby Harris





The Cavaliers now shift their focus to the ACC Championships. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



No. 5 Virginia field hockey traveled to College Park, Md. to take on No. 2 Maryland for the final game of the regular season. The Cavaliers (11-6, 3-3 ACC) took the advantage over the Terrapins (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten) in shots and broke even on penalty corners, but were unable to capitalize on any strike, resulting in a 2-0 shutout.



