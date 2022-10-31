Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

No. 5 Virginia field hockey closes regular season with a loss at No. 2 Maryland

Published on Monday, 31 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3

Despite outshooting the Terrapins 11-7, the Cavaliers were unable to convert a single goal, resulting in a 2-0 shutout loss.

By Shelby Harris


The Cavaliers now shift their focus to the ACC Championships. Courtesy Virginia Athletics

No. 5 Virginia field hockey traveled to College Park, Md. to take on No. 2 Maryland for the final game of the regular season. The Cavaliers (11-6, 3-3 ACC) took the advantage over the Terrapins (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten) in shots and broke even on penalty corners, but were unable to capitalize on any strike, resulting in a 2-0 shutout.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.