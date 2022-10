By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia’s Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi (right) in action against South Africa during the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) at the Taman Daya Stadium. - BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Disappointments and failures are part of sports, and the national junior team should take lessons from the just-concluded Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) to work on their weaknesses ahead of the Junior World Cup (JWC) in Kuala Lumpur next year.