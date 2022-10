India fell 2-0 behind but levelled the match up at 2-2. Marc Reyne scored the winner for Spain four minutes before the final hooter.



By Utathya Nag





Picture by Hockey India



The Indian men’s hockey team lost 3-2 to Spain in its second match of the FIH Pro League 2022-23 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Sunday.