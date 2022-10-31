Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Spain Dent India with Late Strike

Published on Monday, 31 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 4



Spain are a much improved side under coach Max Caldas after their eight–place finish at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics – they showed ample proof that they have the ammuntion to not just match but also outstrip the best in the business in the third edition of the FIH Pro League. At the 2022-23 FIH Pro League, Spain maintained their ‘improvement momentum’ first nailing out a 3-2 win over New Zealand, and subsequently rode on a late match-winner to break the Indian hearts at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

