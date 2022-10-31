K. ARUMUGAM







It must cause concern in the minds of Indian hockey’s thinktank. Spain, who are in their pool of the forthcoming World Cup, just 75 days to go, dished out a fare that stunned the host for a hard fought 3-2 win. Except most part of the first and last quarter, India gave enough elbow room for the well-oiled Spanish with poor defence and rusty midfield, to outmanouevre them. Mark Caldas’ outfit grabbed the chances with both hands. Add to the Indian worry is falling form of goalie Sreejesh, who seemed struggling much like the other day against the Kiwis.



