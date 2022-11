By Shelby Swanson





UNC senior Erin Matson (1) goes for a hard drive during a field hockey game against Duke on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. Photo by Ira Wilder | The Daily Tar Heel



UNC senior forward Erin Matson was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year for a record-breaking fifth time when the the ACC Field Hockey season awards were announced today.