



The drag-flicking cupboard of Indian men’s hockey appears to be overflowing with riches – Harmanpreet Singh – the current Indian men’s hockey team captain is spearheading our drag-flicking department – the Punjab da puttar is has shown explosive short conversion form this year and is the world’s top goal-scorer for 2022 with 29 goals to his kitty. Varun Kumar was being looked as a great second drag-flicking option after Harmanpreet until a forgetable Commonwealth Games campaign saw his exit out of the national fold.



