The Indian team got five penalty corners in the 2-3 defeat against the Spaniards, but could convert just one — scored by captain Harmanpreet Singh himself.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ?impolicy=website&width=640&height=363" border="0" width="640" height="363" />

File image of the India men's hockey team. Image credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia



Bhubaneswar: Indian hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh urged his team to “finish well” as they suffered their first defeat in the ongoing FIH Men’s Pro League going down to lower-ranked Spain in Bhubaneswar.



