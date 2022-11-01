Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Skipper Harmanpreet urges India to 'convert more chances' after defeat against Spain

Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 10:00

The Indian team got five penalty corners in the 2-3 defeat against the Spaniards, but could convert just one — scored by captain Harmanpreet Singh himself.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.?impolicy=website&width=640&height=363" border="0" width="640" height="363" />
File image of the India men's hockey team. Image credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

Bhubaneswar: Indian hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh urged his team to “finish well” as they suffered their first defeat in the ongoing FIH Men’s Pro League going down to lower-ranked Spain in Bhubaneswar.

