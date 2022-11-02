



Dato Seri Subahan Kamal President Malaysian Hockey Confederation offers a message of support for Dato Tayyab Ikram on his Candidacy for FIH President.



“Malaysia has always had a strong and cherished partnership with the Asian Hockey Confederation (AHF) under the leadership of Dato Tayyab Ikram. Over the years, Dato Tayyab has worked closely with Malaysia and many countries across the globe to develop hockey consistently at an exponential growth both high performance and development programs. The AHF has seen a tremendous momentum in elevating coaching education and has extensively leveraged on the digital platforms. The organizations of competitions has seen a wide spread of countries with each showcasing world class organizations. There have been the development of infrastructure, hockey pitches and equipment assistance to nations where the impossible has become very much possible. The professional tournament organizations is a clear testimony of the landscape evolution in Asia as a hub for among the highest embraced hockey matches.



We wish Dato Tayyab all the very best for the upcoming FIH Elections and am certain he will lead the FIH to new and stronger horizons!



Dato Sri Subahan Kamal

President MHC”