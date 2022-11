By Shelby Swanson





UNC senior midfielder Meredith Sholder (2) makes a pass downfield during a field hockey game against Duke on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. Photo by Ira Wilder | The Daily Tar Heel



Fresh off of a 2-0 win over rival Duke on Saturday, the No. 1 UNC field hockey team will return to Jack Katz Stadium in Durham for the ACC Championship this week.