



The 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cupis back at Ipoh after a three-year hiatus – it has carved out a good reputation as one of the long-running Invitational Tourneys since its inception in 1983. The tournament, which started off as a biennial event, became an annual affair since 1998, where the who’s who of world hockey showcase their hockey skills. But the 30th edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup has been robbed much of its sheen by the absence of top teams such as Australia, India, England and New Zealand. In fact, this is the first time in many years that the tournament is wearing a depleted look – hosts Malaysia (10th ranked) is the only top-10 side. Three-time champions Pakistan (18th ranked), defending champions and 12th ranked South Korea, 14th ranked South Africa, and 20th ranked Egypt would be slugging it out for glory.



