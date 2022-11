By Aftar Singh





National player Norsyafiq Sumantri (left) in action with South orea’s Taelil Hwang during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match in Ipoh today. -- Pic: Bernama



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia put up a disappointing performance as the world No 10 were hammered 3-0 by Asian champions South Korea in their opening Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match in Ipoh today.