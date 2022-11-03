



AMHERST, Mass. - The No. 2-seeded University of Massachusetts field hockey team will embark in Atlantic 10 Semifinal play when they take on the No. 3-seeded Lock Haven Bald Eagles on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex. This match will follow the No. 1 Saint Joseph's/No. 4 VCU match, scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday morning. All Atlantic 10 Championship matches will be streamed on ESPN+.



