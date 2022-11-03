Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Patriot League Field Hockey Championship Begins on Thursday

Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2

Boston University takes on Bucknell and American plays Lehigh in semifinal round



BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The 2022 Patriot League Field Hockey Championship begins Thursday, Nov. 2 with a pair of semifinal round contests at American University’s William I. Jacobs Recreational Complex. No. 1 seed Boston University (9-8, 5-1 PL) takes on No. 4 Bucknell (5-12, 3-3 PL) at 11 a.m. The second-seeded Eagles (9-6, 4-2 PL) host No. 3 Lehigh (11-7, 4-2) at 2 p.m.

