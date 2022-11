By Washington Onyango





Lakers defender Vivian Onyango (right) shield the ball from Strathmore University forward Grace Bwire during a KHU Premier League match in Kisumu.[Washington Onyango,Standard]



Strathmore University Scorpions and Butali Sugar Warriors are on course to win the 2022 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League women's and men’s titles after maintaining their unbeaten run in the league last weekend.