#11 Field Hockey Advances to A-10 Title Game with 2-1 Win Over VCU

Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 8


Leigh James (left) and Lily Santi connected on both Hawk goals on Thursday

AMHERST, Mass. – The 11th-ranked Saint Joseph's field hockey team found itself in an unfamiliar position on Friday: trailing a conference rival.  In the end, senior Leigh James came to the rescue with a pair of goals and one of the nation's stingiest defenses clamped down to lead the Hawks to a 2-1 win over VCU in the Atlantic 10 semifinals on Thursday afternoon at the Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex.

