

Leigh James (left) and Lily Santi connected on both Hawk goals on Thursday



AMHERST, Mass. – The 11th-ranked Saint Joseph's field hockey team found itself in an unfamiliar position on Friday: trailing a conference rival. In the end, senior Leigh James came to the rescue with a pair of goals and one of the nation's stingiest defenses clamped down to lead the Hawks to a 2-1 win over VCU in the Atlantic 10 semifinals on Thursday afternoon at the Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex.



