Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

No. 18 Field Hockey Sees Season End in Overtime at Big Ten Tournament

Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 8



COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 18 Rutgers field hockey saw another solid campaign end on Thursday afternoon, falling to No. 4 Northwestern by a score of 2-1 in overtime in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals. The Scarlet Knights, who were the No. 6 seed in the bracket, finished with an 8-10 record following the loss to No. 3 seeded Northwestern, who improved to 16-3 overall on the season. Rutgers was playing in the Big Ten Tournament as the defending champions after capturing the University's first ever Big Ten Tournament crown last season.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.