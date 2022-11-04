



COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 18 Rutgers field hockey saw another solid campaign end on Thursday afternoon, falling to No. 4 Northwestern by a score of 2-1 in overtime in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals. The Scarlet Knights, who were the No. 6 seed in the bracket, finished with an 8-10 record following the loss to No. 3 seeded Northwestern, who improved to 16-3 overall on the season. Rutgers was playing in the Big Ten Tournament as the defending champions after capturing the University's first ever Big Ten Tournament crown last season.



