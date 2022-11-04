Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

No. 2 Maryland field hockey ousts Ohio State in first round of Big Ten tournament, 5-2

Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7

Taylor Lyons


Riley Donnelly during Maryland field hockey's 7-2 win over Michigan State on Sept. 25, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback)

Riley Donnelly scored late in the first half of a deadlocked contest, a penalty corner goal with one second remaining in the second quarter. The find came moments after the Buckeyes answered the Terps first goal to make it a 1-1 tie. Now, Maryland field hockey entered the break with a lead.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.