Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

FIH Congress: Asia, Europe in slugfest for control of global hockey

Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7

The new International Hockey Federation (FIH) president will be elected on Saturday (5 November) through an online FIH Congress.

Sandeep Nakai


The election for a two-year Presidentship of the FIH has been forced by the resignation of Narinder Batra. Image: Twitter/@sports_odisha

The battle to seize control of world hockey has turned into a full blown Euro-Asia conflict in the wake of the mid-term departure of India’s Narinder Batra from the leadership of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), whose new head will be elected on Saturday (5 November) through an online Congress.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.