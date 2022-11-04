FIH Congress: Asia, Europe in slugfest for control of global hockey
The new International Hockey Federation (FIH) president will be elected on Saturday (5 November) through an online FIH Congress.
Sandeep Nakai
The election for a two-year Presidentship of the FIH has been forced by the resignation of Narinder Batra. Image: Twitter/@sports_odisha
The battle to seize control of world hockey has turned into a full blown Euro-Asia conflict in the wake of the mid-term departure of India’s Narinder Batra from the leadership of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), whose new head will be elected on Saturday (5 November) through an online Congress.