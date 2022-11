Amit Rohidas was part of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team which won Bronze at Tokyo 2020 Olympics







Bhubaneshwar: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s Amit Rohidas is working hard to put himself in contention for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, and he said that the people in his home state are waiting for January to roll over.