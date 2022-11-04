Over 70s

Gold Medallists and World Champions - WALES

Silver Medallists - SOUTH AFRICA

Bronze Medallists - AUSTRALIA

The first ever Gold Medal for a Wales team! It’s also the first ever medal for South Africa in these ‘higher’ age categories

Over 65s

Gold Medallists and World Champions - Australia

Silver Medallists - IRELAND

Bronze Medallists - JAPAN.

The first Hockey World Cup silver medal ever won by an Irish mens team of any age, and the first ever medal for any Japanese team in any World Cup competition!

Over 60s

Gold Medallists and World Champions - AUSTRALIA

Silver Medallists - ENGLAND

Bronze Medallists - MALAYSIA

Further details & photos at:

https://www.facebook.com/WorldMastersHockey/



https://masters.altiusrt.com