Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Final results from the Tokyo Masters World Cup

Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 8

Over 70s

Gold Medallists and World Champions - WALES
Silver Medallists - SOUTH AFRICA
Bronze Medallists - AUSTRALIA

The first ever Gold Medal for a Wales team! It’s also the first ever medal for South Africa in these ‘higher’ age categories

Over 65s

Gold Medallists and World Champions - Australia
Silver Medallists - IRELAND
Bronze Medallists - JAPAN.

The first Hockey World Cup silver medal ever won by an Irish mens team of any age, and the first ever medal for any Japanese team in any World Cup competition!

Over 60s

Gold Medallists and World Champions - AUSTRALIA
Silver Medallists - ENGLAND
Bronze Medallists - MALAYSIA

Further details & photos at:

https://www.facebook.com/WorldMastersHockey/

https://masters.altiusrt.com

 

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.