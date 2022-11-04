Final results from the Tokyo Masters World Cup
Over 70s
Gold Medallists and World Champions - WALES
Silver Medallists - SOUTH AFRICA
Bronze Medallists - AUSTRALIA
The first ever Gold Medal for a Wales team! It’s also the first ever medal for South Africa in these ‘higher’ age categories
Over 65s
Gold Medallists and World Champions - Australia
Silver Medallists - IRELAND
Bronze Medallists - JAPAN.
The first Hockey World Cup silver medal ever won by an Irish mens team of any age, and the first ever medal for any Japanese team in any World Cup competition!
Over 60s
Gold Medallists and World Champions - AUSTRALIA
Silver Medallists - ENGLAND
Bronze Medallists - MALAYSIA
Further details & photos at:
https://www.facebook.com/WorldMastersHockey/