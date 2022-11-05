Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

No. 2-Seeded Massachusetts Field Hockey Looks To Dethrone Saint Joseph's On Saturday

Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 14

The Minutewomen look to capture their first Atlantic 10 crown since 2016 on Saturday against the Atlantic 10 Regular Season Champions



AMHERST, Mass. - The No. 2-seeded University of Massachusetts field hockey team will take on the No. 1-seeded Saint Joseph's Hawks for the Atlantic 10 Championship title at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 5. The match will be held at the Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex and will be streamed on ESPN+. The winner of the contest will also earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Field Hockey Tournament.

