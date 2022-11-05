No. 1 UNC field hockey still isn't satisfied after winning sixth straight ACC Championship
By Shelby Swanson
The UNC field hockey team celebrates their ACC Championship win against UVA at the Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. UNC beat UVA 3-2. Photo by Heather Diehl | The Daily Tar Heel
Following UNC field hockey’s 3-2 win over UVA in the ACC Championship, senior midfielder and ACC Championship MVP Meredith Sholder approached head coach Karen Shelton with a huge grin on her face.