By Ben McCormick





UNC freshman midfielder/back Sietske Bruning (17) and UNC freshman forward/midfielder Ashley Sessa (3) attempt to steal the ball during the ACC Championships at Jack Katz Stadium in Duhram, NC on Nov 4, 2022. UNC won 3-2. Photo by Heather Diehl | The Daily Tar Heel



On Friday, the undefeated No. 1 UNC field hockey (17-0, 6-0 ACC) team captured its 25th ACC Championship as it defeated No. 5 Virginia (13-7, 3-3 ACC), 3-2, in the ACC Championship final.



