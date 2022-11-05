Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Karthi Selvam: A breakout hockey talent from Tamil Nadu after 13 years

Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 20

With 5 goals in 9 matches so far, 21-year-old Karthi Selvam has made a stunning start to his senior career. He struck twice in India's 7-4 win over New Zealand on Friday.


Karthi Selvam is congratulated by teammates after scoring the 5th goal in India's 7-4 win over New Zealand in the FIH Hockey Pro League (Screenshot)

Karthi Selvam, a 21-year-old from Tamil Nadu, was one of the most impressive Indian players in his debut match in the FIH Pro League as the home team handed a 7-4 defeat to New Zealand in the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

