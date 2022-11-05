Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

How the Indian Men’s Hockey Team is Mastering the Art of Posting Come-From-Behind Wins

Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 19



The second leg 2022-23 FIH Men’s Pro League tie between India and New Zealand at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar was one more reinforcement of the fact the Blueshirts are slowly and steadily mastering the art of racking up come-from-behind wins – of course, this is something no coach would bat for in fast-paced hyper-competitive international hockey, where mounting a comeback after trailing takes a lot out of a team.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.