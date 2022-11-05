



The second leg 2022-23 FIH Men’s Pro League tie between India and New Zealand at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar was one more reinforcement of the fact the Blueshirts are slowly and steadily mastering the art of racking up come-from-behind wins – of course, this is something no coach would bat for in fast-paced hyper-competitive international hockey, where mounting a comeback after trailing takes a lot out of a team.



