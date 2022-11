The victory also helped India go to the top of the FIH Pro League points table with six points from three matches and a goal difference.





India hockey players celebrate a goal against New Zealand. Image: Hockey India/Twitter



The Indian men’s hockey team came from behind to beat New Zealand by 7-4 in their third FIH Pro League 2022-23 match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Friday.