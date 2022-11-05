India were 3-1 down at the end of the first quarter before scripting a comeback to win the match and go to the top of the FIH Pro League points table



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





FIH Pro League 2022-23 hockey: Harmanpreet Singh and Selvam Karthi help India beat New Zealand 7-4 Picture by Hockey India (HI)



The Indian men’s hockey team came from behind to defeat New Zealand 7-4 in its third FIH Pro League 2022-23 match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Friday.



