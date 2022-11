PROVIDENCE, R.I. – First-year Bronte-May Brough scored her team leading 11th and 12th goals of the season, and senior goalkeeper Ellie Shahbo made two saves to lift No. 15 Harvard field hockey (13-4, 6-1 Ivy) to a 2-0 win at Brown (8-9, 1-6 Ivy) in the regular season finale for the Crimson.