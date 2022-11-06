Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

World hockey chiefs missing the mass-interest India-Pakistan encounters

Published on Sunday, 06 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3

With India and Pakistan now placed in two different tiers of world hockey rankings, they do not feature together in FIH events.

Sandeep Nakai


Once a toast of the world, India now rarely plays against Pakistan in hockey events. Image: hockey India

India and Pakistan may no longer be the prima donnas of world hockey, yet a contest between the sub-continental hockey rivals continues to provide sparks and plenty of thrills, so much so that the International Hockey Federation is missing the mass-interest encounters that used to get the cash registers ringing.

