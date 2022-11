Mohammed Tayyab Ikram becomes the new International Hockey Federation (FIH) president succeeding Narinder Batra.





Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) CEO Mohammad Tayyab Ikram of Pakistan was on Saturday elected as the new president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), succeeding India's Narinder Batra as its full-time chief.