



Lausanne, Switzerland: Tayyab Ikram (MAC) was elected as new President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) today by the FIH Congress. Of the 126 votes submitted by the member National Associations, Tayyab Ikram attained the required absolute majority of more than half the votes, receiving 79 votes to the 47 given to Marc Coudron (BEL). The duration of the term of the new FIH President will be of 2 years in order to complete the mandate of previous FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra who resigned on 18 July.



