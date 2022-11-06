Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

2022 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2022 - 6 November

Published on Sunday, 06 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2

Ipoh

All times GMT +8

4 Nov 2022 16:00     JPN v PAK (RR)     2 - 2
4 Nov 2022 18:00     EGY v KOR (RR)    0 - 0
4 Nov 2022 20:00     RSA v MAS (RR)    0 - 0 (Match postponed after 14 minutes  to 17:00 Sunday due to torrential rain - With thanks to Juget Singh of New Straits Times for this information)

5 Nov 2022 16:00     KOR v PAK (RR)      2- 1
5 Nov 2022 18:00     RSA v JPN (RR)       2 - 4
5 Nov 2022 20:00     MAS v EGY (RR)      4 - 1

6 Nov 2022 17:00     MAS v RSA (RR)  1 - 4 HT *Resumption of postponed match - looks like rain has got involved again though)

7 Nov 2022 16:00     KOR v RSA (RR)    
7 Nov 2022 18:00     EGY v PAK (RR)    
7 Nov 2022 20:00     MAS v JPN (RR)   

Pool standings

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.