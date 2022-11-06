Ipoh



All times GMT +8



4 Nov 2022 16:00 JPN v PAK (RR) 2 - 2

4 Nov 2022 18:00 EGY v KOR (RR) 0 - 0

4 Nov 2022 20:00 RSA v MAS (RR) 0 - 0 (Match postponed after 14 minutes to 17:00 Sunday due to torrential rain - With thanks to Juget Singh of New Straits Times for this information)



5 Nov 2022 16:00 KOR v PAK (RR) 2- 1

5 Nov 2022 18:00 RSA v JPN (RR) 2 - 4

5 Nov 2022 20:00 MAS v EGY (RR) 4 - 1



6 Nov 2022 17:00 MAS v RSA (RR) 1 - 4 HT *Resumption of postponed match - looks like rain has got involved again though)



7 Nov 2022 16:00 KOR v RSA (RR)

7 Nov 2022 18:00 EGY v PAK (RR)

7 Nov 2022 20:00 MAS v JPN (RR)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre