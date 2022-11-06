Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Shootout bonuses for New Zealand, Germany men while Leonas put away Die Danas

Published on Sunday, 06 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2



The New Zealand men earned the first points of their season with the bonus point coming in a shootout after a 1-1 draw with Spain. Dominic Dixon made some big stops to deny all Spain attempts in the shootouts and,ultimately, secure the bonus point. Over in Mendoza, the Leonas blasted past the German women, 4-2, in front of packed stands thanks to two goals from Maria Jose Granatto. The German men picked up two more points with a 4-3 shootout victory over Argentina following a 2-2 regulation score. Christopher Ruhr provided the heroics — scoring once in the game and providing a goal and two penalty stroke finishes in the shootouts.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.