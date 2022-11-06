



The New Zealand men earned the first points of their season with the bonus point coming in a shootout after a 1-1 draw with Spain. Dominic Dixon made some big stops to deny all Spain attempts in the shootouts and,ultimately, secure the bonus point. Over in Mendoza, the Leonas blasted past the German women, 4-2, in front of packed stands thanks to two goals from Maria Jose Granatto. The German men picked up two more points with a 4-3 shootout victory over Argentina following a 2-2 regulation score. Christopher Ruhr provided the heroics — scoring once in the game and providing a goal and two penalty stroke finishes in the shootouts.



