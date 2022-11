Evelyn Walsh





The Tigers have now won 27 Ivy titles — more than every other team in the league combined. @TigerFH/Twitter.



The Princeton field hockey team (13–4 overall, 7–0 Ivy) finished their regular-season play on Saturday against the Columbia Lions (6–11, 3–4). The 3–1 victory clinches undefeated league play for the Tigers as they prepare for the postseason.