Jake Epstein





Senior midfielder Alia Marshall maintains possession of the ball against Michigan. The Delaware native scored an early goal and made a crucial goal-line stop in the semifinals against Maryland. Daily file photo by Angeli Mittal



After a 2-1 victory over No. 2 Maryland (17-3, 7-1 Big Ten) in the semifinals, Northwestern (17-4, 5-3 Big Ten) looked to secure its first Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament Championship since 2014. The Wildcats came up short, losing 2-1 to No. 6 Michigan (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten).



