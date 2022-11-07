Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Lots of premiership goals with little changes of position

Published on Monday, 07 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7

GHK are back in fifth place in the Scottish women`s Premiership after a 5-2 win over Inverleith. The first half scorers were Laura McCabe with a reverse sweep, Lucy Williamson at a penalty corner and Maris Cawthorn with a tip in at another set piece. In the second half Emma Tennant added a fourth at a back post deflection while Lynsey Waddell finished off the scoring for GHK. Florencia Monte Burgos and Elise Miller at a penalty corner replied for Inverleith.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.