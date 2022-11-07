GHK are back in fifth place in the Scottish women`s Premiership after a 5-2 win over Inverleith. The first half scorers were Laura McCabe with a reverse sweep, Lucy Williamson at a penalty corner and Maris Cawthorn with a tip in at another set piece. In the second half Emma Tennant added a fourth at a back post deflection while Lynsey Waddell finished off the scoring for GHK. Florencia Monte Burgos and Elise Miller at a penalty corner replied for Inverleith.



