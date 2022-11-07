



Simon Child made a comeback to the New Zealand men’s hockey team after a three-year hiatus – the 34-year-old Auckland guy, who had played in the Hockey India League for Delhi Waveriders, achieved a personal milestone when he became the fifth most capped Black Sticks men’s hockey player, surpassing former captain Arun Panchia’s record of 287 caps when he featured in the 2022-23 FIH Pro League tie against Spain at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.



