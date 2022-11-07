Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Simon Child Becomes 5th Most Capped Player for New Zealand

Published on Monday, 07 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6



Simon Child made a comeback to the New Zealand men’s hockey team after a three-year hiatus – the 34-year-old Auckland guy, who had played in the Hockey India League for Delhi Waveriders, achieved a personal milestone when he became the fifth most capped Black Sticks men’s hockey player, surpassing former captain Arun Panchia’s record of 287 caps when he featured in the 2022-23 FIH Pro League tie against Spain at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.