Goalkeeper Krishan Pathak's brilliance hands India 3-1 win in shoot-out over Spain

Published on Monday, 07 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7

Harmanpreet (12th, 32nd minutes) scored a brace from penalty corners for India while skipper Marc Miralles (43rd) and Pere Amat (55th) found the net for Spain in regulation time.


File image of the India men's hockey team. Image: hockey India

Bhubaneshwar: Krishan Bahadur Pathak rose to the occasion under the bar as India defeated Spain 3-1 in shoot-out after both the teams were locked 2-2 at regulation time in their FIH Pro League match in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday.

