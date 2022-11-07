Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India Storm to Top of Pro League Points Table with Shootout Win over Spain

Published on Monday, 07 November 2022



It was a match where the Indians held the ascendancy for most part before Spain mounted a late surge to make it evens stevens in regulation time, and subsequently came up short in the shootout as the hosts won 3-1 to secure the bonus point (a shootout win is considered as a draw in record books) and stormed to the top of the FIH Pro League points table. Both India and Spain have 8 points from 4 games, but the Blueshirts enjoy a better goal average and are perched on the top of the tree.

