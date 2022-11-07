Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India wins Spain via shoot out, but both coaches will be worrying in the end

Published on Monday, 07 November 2022 10:00

K ARUMUGAM



Goalkeeper Krishan Pathak turned out to be a double thorn in the flesh of fighting Spain, first in the regulation time and then in the shootout, as India garners two points in the repeat match of the FIH Pro League’s first mini tournament. Helped by a brace of goal from ever-reliable Harmanpreet Singh, India led the visitors 2-0 till 42nd minute. Till then the Indian defence, seemingly casual in conceding penalty corners, managed to block six of them but the seventh one in the 42nd minute reduced the margin. As the match was meandering to a draw, a close-range shot saw the ball hitting Indian defender Jugraj Singh’ foot and slip into the cage. India won the shootout 3-1 after Krishan Pathak stopped first two shots of Spain. However, both coaches, Graham Reid and Max Caldas, will ponder over their team’s show today, as there were plenty of no show from their wards.

