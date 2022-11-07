Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India, Spain settle in shootout as Argentina sides edge Belgium

Published on Monday, 07 November 2022



Spain and India drew 2-2 in regulation time and for the second-straight game Spain were unable to perform in the shoot-out. A 3-1 shootout result, thanks to some brilliant net minding from Pathak, gave India the bonus point. In Mendoza, the Leonas came out with their free-flowing tempo but seemed just a bit off stride as they edged Belgium 1-0. Valentina Costa cleaned up a messy penalty corner for the game’s lone goal. The Argentina men battled it out end-to-end with a feisty Belgian side and a late penalty corner finish gave the Leones the 2-1 victory.

