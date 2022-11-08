Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Lehigh field hockey’s Maddie Kahn makes history with senior game

Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 13

By Sarah Joseph


Lehigh field hockey senior Maddie Kahn (right) became the sixth Mountain Hawk and first goalkeeper in program history to be named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Senior Game. Kahn is one of 38 players to be named on the team and will play in the game at the University of Connecticut on Nov. 19. (Courtesy of Lehigh Sports)

Lehigh field hockey senior Maddie Kahn became the sixth Mountain Hawk and first goalkeeper in program history to be named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Senior Game. The game will be played at the University of Connecticut on Nov. 19.

