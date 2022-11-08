By Sarah Joseph





Lehigh field hockey senior Maddie Kahn became the sixth Mountain Hawk and first goalkeeper in program history to be named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Senior Game. The game will be played at the University of Connecticut on Nov. 19.



