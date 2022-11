Taylor Lyons





Danielle van Rootselaar attempts a shot during Maryland field hockey’s 6-1 win over New Hampshire on Sept. 11, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback)



Maryland field hockey coach Missy Meharg thought her squad had the capability to win the Big Ten tournament. After all, they’d finished the regular season at 16-2, one of the best records in the coach’s College Park tenure.