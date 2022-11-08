Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Australia, Belgium, Netherlands are favourites but don’t take India lightly, says former Austrlian player Glenn Turner

Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 11

The former player who won the World Cup in 2010 and 2014 feels Australia’s basics and fundamentals set it apart and make it favourite to win the title again.


Glenn Turner was a part of Australia’s back-to-back World Cup winning team in 2010 and 2014. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Australia hockey player Glenn Turner feels his country, reigning champion Belgium and Netherlands are the favourites to win the upcoming men’s hockey World Cup but warned against taking Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist India lightly in its own backyard.

