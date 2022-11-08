The former player who won the World Cup in 2010 and 2014 feels Australia’s basics and fundamentals set it apart and make it favourite to win the title again.





Glenn Turner was a part of Australia’s back-to-back World Cup winning team in 2010 and 2014. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Former Australia hockey player Glenn Turner feels his country, reigning champion Belgium and Netherlands are the favourites to win the upcoming men’s hockey World Cup but warned against taking Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist India lightly in its own backyard.



