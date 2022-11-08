Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Red Lions sneak past Germany in feisty battle

Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 13

Die Danas take shootout bonus from Belgium



Two tight matches took place at Estadio Mendocino de Hockey in Mendoza, Argentina as the German men and women faced off with Belgium on neutral grounds. For the women, Germany were unlucky to concede a penalty stroke in the final minute of the game to give up a 2-1 lead and send the game to a shootout, which fell fortunately for Die Danas. On the men’s side it was an even tighter affair with exceptional goalkeeping, a superb skill showcase and just one goal to split the difference. Tom Boon’s drag flick in the 51st minute gave Belgium the 1-0 advantage over Germany.

