Fondly known as Benny in the sports circles, Boodle is survived by his wife Florence, and two siblings. As a player, he earned the distinction of being Pune's first player to represent India in a bilateral varsity tournament in then Ceylon (Sri Lanka) in the 1950s.





Boodle was the Secretary of the now defunct Maharashtra Hockey Association (MHA) for a period of six years in the late 1990s.



Former hockey player, official and administrator Benjamin (Benny) James Boodle passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 83.



