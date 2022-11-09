



Germany wrap up their Season 4 FIH Pro League tour on a high as the women scored late to tie Argentina 2-2 and then dominate the shootout 3-0 to take the bonus point. The German men showed superb precision and pace to put three past the Leones, despite playing several minutes down a player due to penalty cards. The German men leave Mendoza with eight of 12 available points, while the women nabbed five points after only securing wins through shootouts.



