Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Honomas put on technical masterclass, Die Danas force tie, nab bonus from Leonas

Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 8



Germany wrap up their Season 4 FIH Pro League tour on a high as the women scored late to tie Argentina 2-2 and then dominate the shootout 3-0 to take the bonus point. The German men showed superb precision and pace to put three past the Leones, despite playing several minutes down a player due to penalty cards. The German men leave Mendoza with eight of 12 available points, while the women nabbed five points after only securing wins through shootouts.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.